Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLM stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.