Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
