CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 239,864 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $15.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLG. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $908.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 211.3% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 492,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 334,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 158.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 118,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

