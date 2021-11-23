Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 2,706 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

