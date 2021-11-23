Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 331.2% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 297.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 45,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 299.4% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.33 on Tuesday, reaching $312.23. 1,003,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

