Corbenic Partners LLC Has $65.93 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 16.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $65,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $538,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

