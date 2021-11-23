CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,260. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

