Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

