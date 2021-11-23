Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $90,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.