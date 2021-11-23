Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

