Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,952 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $617,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE VSCO opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

