Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $69.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.