Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

