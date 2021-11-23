Contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -111.82% -94.37% -24.57% Heron Therapeutics -264.58% -128.33% -64.26%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $492.85 million 45.38 -$858.28 million ($7.13) -26.23 Heron Therapeutics $88.64 million 11.17 -$227.28 million ($2.39) -4.06

Heron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 Heron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $198.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.90%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.