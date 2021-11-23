Constellation (DAG) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $239.25 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

