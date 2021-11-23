ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. 207,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

