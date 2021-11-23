ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CNOB stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.