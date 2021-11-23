Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,485.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.99 or 0.07297391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00370711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.28 or 0.00991891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00407485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00272549 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

