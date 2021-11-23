Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 317.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

