Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

