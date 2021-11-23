Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE COMP opened at $9.85 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

