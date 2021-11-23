Comparing Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) and Its Rivals

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 14.62 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp peers beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.