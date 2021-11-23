Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.