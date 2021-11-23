Comerica Bank Sells 1,192 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

