Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

