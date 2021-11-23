Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

