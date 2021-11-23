Collateral Pay Price Reaches $0.0970 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $600,813.24 and approximately $164,364.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

