Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037,312 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Colfax worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

