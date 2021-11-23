Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of CCA traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.04. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$93.15 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

