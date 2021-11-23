Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday.

Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

