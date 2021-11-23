Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to post $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the lowest is $3.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRXT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 252,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,921. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.