Citigroup Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BRBR opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 573.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

