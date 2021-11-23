Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 227,522 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39.

