Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,988,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPGS opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

