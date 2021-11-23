Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Trading Down 4.3%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 28,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

About Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

