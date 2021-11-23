CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $10.56 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

