CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $262.66 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $394.47. 1,417,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,158,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.54 and a 200 day moving average of $362.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

