CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,542. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

