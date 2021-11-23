CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,754 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 40,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,361. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.