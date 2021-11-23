Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 2,466,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

