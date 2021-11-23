Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 686,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,763,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

