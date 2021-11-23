Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

