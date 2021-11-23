CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 939 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $19.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.90. 12,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,743. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total transaction of $313,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,881 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

