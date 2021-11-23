CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 711 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.98. 36,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.66 and a 200 day moving average of $291.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

