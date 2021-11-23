CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.