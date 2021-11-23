CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,301 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. 686,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.29 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

