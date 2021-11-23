Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

