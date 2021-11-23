Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 246,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CHE traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $499.87. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,469. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

