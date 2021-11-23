Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 246,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
CHE traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $499.87. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,469. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.84.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.