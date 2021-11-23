Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 394,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,780. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.