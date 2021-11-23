Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

