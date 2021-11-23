Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 521.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

SGH opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

